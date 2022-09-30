Russians are trying to occupy Donbass and keep seized territories, - General Staff

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on the full occupation of the Donetsk region and holding the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas.

This is stated in the summary of AFU General Staff, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the full occupation of Donetsk region and holding the captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have launched 5 missile and 11 air strikes, launched more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of our country.

Almost 50 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Voznesensk, Pavlivka, Visokopillya, Biloghirka and Myrne.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation has not changed significantly. At the same time, in the Republic of Belarus, an inspection of the means of radio technical support of the airfield network began on September 21, which may indirectly indicate the possibility of using Belarusian airfields by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Also, there was a rotation of the aviation units of the joint training center of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, with the replacement of three of the four existing Su-30M multi-purpose fighters. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversky direction – in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka and Sosnivka of the Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka and Pavlivka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Bogorodichne, Blakytni Ozera, Shchurove, Dibrova and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Vesele, Bilogorivka, Yakovlika, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Severnye and Mayorsk settlements;

in the Avdiivsk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Tonenke, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Opytne, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery was recorded in the areas of settlements of Novopil, Prechistivka, Vugledar, Pavlivka, Mykilske, Zaliznychne, Zeleny Gai, Dorozhnyanka and Novoukrayinka.

More than fifty settlements along the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction. In particular, Arkhangelsk, Belousov, Sukhy Stavok, Shiroke, Bezymene, Kvitneve, Ivanivka, Zorya, Olgyne, Lymany, Blagodatne, Pravdyne, Myrne and Oleksandrivka.

The occupation leadership of the temporarily occupied territories forces local residents to obtain citizenship and passports of the Russian Federation. For example, in the city of Mariupol, teachers of educational institutions are threatened with dismissal if they refuse to exchange their Ukrainian passport for a Russian one, while other residents are allowed not to hand over their Ukrainian passport upon receiving a Russian one. In the settlement of Tokarivka, Kherson region, the occupiers warned that if they do not receive passports of the Russian Federation by October 1, the residents will be subject to eviction and deportation outside the occupied territories.

In Kherson, the occupiers evicted the residents of several hostels, for the further settlement of servicemen of the Russian occupying forces, who arrived to reinforce units in this direction.

According to detailed information, during the last few days enemy losses have been confirmed in certain directions, namely:

in the village of Bakhmutivka, Luhansk region, as a result of an attack on the enemy's concentration area, more than fifty servicemen were killed, and seventeen units of enemy equipment were destroyed;

in the settlement of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, up to fifty enemy servicemen were injured, and ten units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed;

in the Gulyaipil district of the Zaporizhzhia region, up to forty enemy servicemen were wounded;

in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the control post, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed and more than fifty occupants were injured.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdyumivka, New York, Pervomaiske and Bezimenne settlements.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 29 strikes during the day. The defeat of six strongholds, twenty areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down seven UAVs, in particular, five of Iranian production, one Mi-8 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit five command posts, fifteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, six warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, one anti-aircraft missile complex and eight other important enemy facilities.