Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: 23 dead and 28 wounded are currently known. PHOTO
Today, September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy of civilian vehicles near Zaporizhzhia. It is known about 23 dead.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.
"Currently, we know about 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians, our compatriots," the message says.
