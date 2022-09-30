ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14343 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
9 528 59
army (1218) war (20207) Armed Forces HQ (2562) elimination (2574) arms (724) losses (1762)

Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 59,080 people, 264 planes, 225 helicopters, 2,338 tanks, 1,391 artillery systems, 4,932 armored vehicles

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 30, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 59,080.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.09 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 59080 (+500) persons were liquidated,

 tanks ‒ 2338 (+13) 

APV ‒ 4932(+23) 

 artillery systems – 1391 (+6) 

MLRS – 333 (+2)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 176 (+1) 

aircraft – 264 (+2) 

helicopters – 225 (+1) 

UAV operational-tactical level – 1003 (+8),

cruise missiles ‒ 246 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0) 

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3768 (+17) 

special equipment ‒ 131 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions," the AFU General Staff reported.

Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 59,080 people, 264 planes, 225 helicopters, 2,338 tanks, 1,391 artillery systems, 4,932 armored vehicles 01

Read more: Russians are trying to occupy Donbass and keep seized territories, - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 