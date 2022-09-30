British Secretary of Defense Wallace secretly visited Kyiv and met with Reznikov

The ministers discussed military aid to Ukraine from Great Britain.

Wallace stated this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am glad to have visited my good friend Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and assistance to Ukraine," he wrote.

Wallace assured that British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression is growing and will continue "until 2023 and beyond!".

Neither the Ukrainian nor the British side reported on Wallace's visit. The details of his meeting with Reznikov are also unknown.

