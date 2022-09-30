ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13941 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine
8 654 13
UK (818) visit (315) Reznikov (349) Wallace (67)

British Secretary of Defense Wallace secretly visited Kyiv and met with Reznikov

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

бен,уоллес,воллес

The ministers discussed military aid to Ukraine from Great Britain.

Wallace stated this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am glad to have visited my good friend Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv this week to discuss more military aid and assistance to Ukraine," he wrote.

Wallace assured that British support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression is growing and will continue "until 2023 and beyond!".

Neither the Ukrainian nor the British side reported on Wallace's visit. The details of his meeting with Reznikov are also unknown.

Read more: Russian Army has lost 80,000 killed, wounded and prisoners of war in Ukraine - Wallace

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 