Russian troops send groups of kamikaze drones to territory of Ukraine in order to detect air defense, - OC "South"

The "South" operational command stated that Russian troops are sending groups of kamikaze drones to the territory of Ukraine, the probable reason being the detection of air defense equipment.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint coordination press center of OC "South" stated this, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svobodа.

"Russian troops do not use them alone. As a rule, they are sent in groups. In particular, possibly to identify Ukrainian air defense assets and to hit them as well. Therefore, our tactics of counteraction are being worked out taking into account that the hostile strategy pursued such a goal. ", - she explained.

According to her, the Ukrainian military is studying their tactics and already has certain results against drones launched by Russian troops.

"If we talk about the damage-to-target ratio, there's a damage advantage by a factor of two, even though they're hard to define air defense by metrics. They're pretty low flying, pretty slow, but they're pretty loud... The 40 kilograms of explosive they carry is designed to cause a fire," Humenyuk added.

According to her, kamikaze drones are not very critical, but they can cause a "powerful fire."

Humenyuk added that in the south, according to unverified data, Russian troops have between 300 and 1,000 drones.

