More than 50 soldiers of the Russian Federation were eliminated in the barracks near Novoaidar, and hospitals in Starobilsk are full of wounded.

This was stated by the head of RMA Serhii Haidai, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Over the past few days, more than 200 occupiers have been hospitalized in medical facilities in Starobilsk. The situation is no less tense for the enemy in other hospitals close to the contact line.

These 200 were taken to the hospital. But from Bakhmutivka, which is near Novoaidar, no one can be taken to hospitals," said the head of the RMA.

According to Haidai, as a result of an attack on the area where the enemy was concentrated, more than 50 servicemen of the Russian Federation were killed, and 17 pieces of equipment were destroyed.

