Zelensky held meeting of Stavka of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Considered plan of de-occupation, analyzed possible actions of Russian Federation and th issues of providing weapons to AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Stavka of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He stated this in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"First, we heard reports from the commanders of the troops of the operational areas. Second, we considered the future plan for the liberation of our territories. Third, we analyzed possible enemy actions in the near future. Fourth, we worked through the issues of supplying weapons and ammunition to our army in the hottest areas.

We are in control of the situation. Everything will be Ukraine," stressed the Head of State.

