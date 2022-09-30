Participants of IAEA General Assembly demand from Russia to leave territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP

50 countries signed a statement calling on Russia to stop nuclear blackmail.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Еnergoatom.

The signatories stressed that it is the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops that is the main cause of threats to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine.

"Risks of nuclear incidents will remain high as long as the Russian Federation is present at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site. The station should continue to remain connected to the Ukrainian power grid as an inseparable part of the Ukrainian energy system," the statement said.

Conference participants also noted that any falsified referendums conducted by the Russian Federation within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders would have no legal or political impact on the status of the ZNPP or the territories around it.

"We again call on Russia to immediately cease all actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine so that the Ukrainian competent authorities can regain full control over them... and for the IAEA to safely and fully conduct its safeguards verification activities in Ukraine," the joint statement said.

