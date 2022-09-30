In recent years, USA has worked out scenarios for response to possible tactical nuclear strike by Russian Federation, - mass media

Over the past few years, the option, when the Kremlin can deliver a "limited" nuclear strike in a "conventional war" in the USA, has been modeled at the level of the White House and the Pentagon in order to work out decisions in response.

According to the publication, in the last years of Barack Obama's term (approximately 2016-2017), the US National Security Council worked out the following situation: the Russian Federation invaded one of the Baltic states, NATO forces are effectively resisting the invasion, and the Kremlin, in order to turn the tide of hostilities, dares to launch a nuclear strike of low power on the troops of the Alliance or on the rear base in Germany where aviation is deployed.

"This situation is described by the journalist and author of books on military strategy and nuclear weapons, Fred Kaplan. According to him, at that time, the situation was modeled at the level of commanders of military branches and heads of various "second-level" departments. The generals immediately decided on a nuclear strike in response and proceeded to determine the targets, power of nuclear strikes and means of delivery of the "cargo". But then the adviser of the then US Vice President Joe Biden, Colin Kahl, who is now the adviser of the President Joe Biden, took the floor.

He stated that a counter-nuclear strike is not the right answer, because then the US will lose the opportunity to make Russia a pariah and unite the whole world against it. In the case of an exchange of nuclear strikes, this will reduce the USA to the level of the Russian Federation. He emphasized that the response should be exclusively conventional weapons, which would be sufficient, together with world sanctions. The proposal sparked heated debate for several hours. As a result, a decision was made that the response to the first strike should be only conventional weapons, in the case of a repetition - nuclear," Defense Express notes.

A month after this simulation, a similar meeting took place with a similar "scenario", but already with "first-level" managers. Then it was decided to immediately respond with nuclear weapons.

"The reason for this decision was to preserve the trust of the allies and demonstrate determination to all current and future opponents. But Belarus was chosen as the target of the strike, which, although it was not a participant in the war, but considering the "scenario" of the invasion of the Russian Federation into one of the countries The Baltic States were a bridgehead for the Russian Federation. The simulation, according to Fred Kaplan, was stopped "several steps" before completion, he did not explain the reasons for this," the newspaper writes.

A similar simulation in February 2020 (the presidency of Donald Trump) is also known, which became known thanks to the Pentagon briefing for the media.

"The scenario was similar - the Russian Federation is waging a war against one of the NATO member states in Europe and decides to launch a low-power nuclear attack on one of the Alliance's bases. During this simulation, the Pentagon decided to launch a similar low-power nuclear attack on the Russian Federation. It is known that then the then US Defense Minister Mark Esper took part in the simulation," the authors of the material specify.

Defense Express states that the fact that the Pentagon has been simulating situations with a tactical nuclear strike by the Russian Federation and the reaction to it for many years means that such simulations have already been carried out in relation to Ukraine as well. Therefore, when White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reports that the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine will lead to "catastrophic consequences" for the Russian Federation, the algorithm of actions in such a situation has already been adopted.

"At the same time, there are quite a few countries in the world that are de facto allies of the United States, but are not members of NATO. For example, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, each of them has its own characteristics. Most likely, the United States conducted appropriate simulations, but their results are unknown. But each of them, and in fact the whole world, will watch as closely as possible the steps that will be taken in Washington in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the publication concluded.