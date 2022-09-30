UN Charter can be changed after victory of Ukraine and its partners, - Kuleba

Currently, there is no way to change the UN Charter.

This was stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"To put it briefly, after the victory of Ukraine and our partners in this war, the chances of reforming the UN will increase significantly," the minister said.

At the same time, Kuleba noted, there is currently no way to change the UN Charter.

"But the agitation on the topic that something went wrong and the UN needs to be changed has intensified and was strongly felt at this session of the General Assembly, and as a result of this agitation it is possible to change the UN Charter," the minister explained.

According to him, the conditions for reforming the UN will be created only after the political map of the world is redrawn in terms of the political influence of certain players.

"Let's be honest, all international formats, starting with the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, were created as a result of major military conflicts, global crises, and everything that was happening in Europe at that time was a global crisis. Peace of Westphalia, Congress of Vienna, League of Nations, UN. Therefore, there is a process of fermentation, it is taking place, different opinions, appeals are heard, experts write long and intelligent articles, but, in fact, the conditions for the reform of the UN will be created only after the political map of the world is redrawn - not in the issue of borders, but in issues political influence of certain players," Kuleba explained.