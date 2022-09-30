Peskov on nuclear threats: "We do not want to develop this topic"

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, did not answer whether he would consider the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the occupied territories, which the Russian Federation intends to annex, to be an "attack on Russia."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"People who behave irresponsibly talk about nuclear escalation. We do not want to develop this topic. We call on everyone to behave responsibly," said Peskov.

In response to a question about whether Russia will extend its nuclear doctrine to the occupied Ukrainian territories, which it is preparing to annex, and whether it will regard a counterattack on them as an "attack on territorial integrity" if it is going to declare them "its own", Peskov advised to re-read the document.

"You quoted the doctrine completely incorrectly. The correct wording is very important there, I advise you to read it again carefully," Putin's spokesman replied.

