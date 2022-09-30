Operation to encircle Russian group near Lyman is "at stage of completion", - spokesman of Eastern group of troops

An operation to encircle the Russian group is underway in the Lyman region.

This was reported by Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the eastern group of troops, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"We cannot give the exact details of the places that have been taken yet. Since the flag of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be brought in and installed, they are sharing joyful videos, but the fighting is still going on. After the stabilization measures, we will be able to say more in detail. When all the security measures and an enemy counterattack will take place," he said.

According to Cherevaty, an operation to encircle the Russian group is underway in the Lyman area.

"It is difficult to comment, since the operation is still ongoing. The operation is specifically to encircle this group. Under the fire control of the Armed Forces, in fact, all approaches, logistical routes of the enemy through which he delivered ammunition and manpower," Cherevaty said.

He noted that the operation is at the stage of completing the encirclement.

According to the spokesman of the eastern group of troops, the Russian army is much more strongly fortified near Lyman. "If he was "broken" near Kharkiv and he ran, then near Lyman the enemy was more fortified and the units were sufficiently prepared and motivated. Therefore, it took time, but our General Staff and field staff beat them tactically: planning and carrying out the operation, as military personnel of a high level of experience and training," he noted.