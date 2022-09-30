While Putin is speaking, Russian troops have fled from Yampil, Drobyshev and are running from Lyman, - Butusov

Putin lies to prolong the war, to call his next defeat in some non-offensive terms, because he knows that Ukraine will win.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on his Facebook page.

"Looking at Putin's speech, Russians should remember one thing - is he responsible for his words? Just two days ago, Putin's agitators drove people to a "referendum" for the accession of Donbas, convinced them that Russia would include the occupied territories of Ukraine, and that it will be the solution to all problems, will bring peace, victory to Russia, and someone believed Putin and signed up.

And today, while Putin is speaking, Russian troops have fled from the village of Yampil, from the village of Drobyshev and are fleeing in droves from Lyman, abandoning all those who believed in Putin.

Putin's army is scratching, Ukraine will liberate the entire region of Donbas, just as it liberated the entire Kharkiv region, and earlier Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv. And then it will go further. And the day will come when we will release everything.

And the SSU filtering station will soon be operating in Lyman, and no traitor will escape retribution. And such filtering will later be on the entire occupied territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea. So whatever Putin says, he's lying right now. He invents words to prolong the war, to name his next defeat with some non-offensive words, because he knows the same thing as all of us - Ukraine will win. At a heavy price, but he will win, and those who believe in Putin will either be thrown or buried.

Let's see if Putin will say something about the Lyman and whose flag will be over the Lyman in a couple of days," the journalist said.