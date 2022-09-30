Those responsible for attack on motorcade in Zaporizhzhia region will be brought to justice, - Borrell

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said that the EU strongly condemns the attack on the convoy in the Zaporizhzhia region, calling it a "terrible attack".

As Censor.NET informs about this with a link to the official's Twitter.

"Another horrific Russian attack on civilians: this time on a humanitarian convoy providing vital aid to people living in the non-government-controlled territories of Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Borrell emphasized that those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice.

It will be recalled that on September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy of civilian cars near Zaporizhzhia. It is known about 25 dead and more than 50 wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia, October 1 has been declared a day of mourning.