Zelensky asks to provide security guarantees to Ukraine before its accession to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western partners to implement the proposals for security guarantees prepared by Ukraine, outlined in the Kyiv Security Compact.

This is reported by Censor.NET

"We understand that this (the accession of Ukraine to NATO) requires the consensus of all members of the Alliance. We understand that it is necessary to reach such a consensus. And therefore, while this is happening, we propose to implement our proposals regarding security guarantees for Europe and Ukraine in accordance with the Kyiv the security agreement developed and presented to our partners," the head of state said in his address on Friday.

"Security has no alternatives. But determination is needed to guarantee it by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO," he added.

