USA will help Ukraine return its territories: they will continue to supply weapons, - Biden

This is how US President Joe Biden reacted to Russia's attempts to illegally annex part of Ukraine on September 30.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden emphasized that the United States condemns today's fraudulent attempt by Russia to illegally annex sovereign Ukrainian territory.

"Russia violates international law, flouts the Charter of the United Nations, and everywhere demonstrates its contempt for peace-loving peoples. Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy. The United States will always respect Ukraine's internationally recognized borders. We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control over its territory by strengthening its position militarily and diplomatically, including through the additional $1.1 billion in security assistance that the United States announced this week," Joe Biden said.

He emphasized that in response to attempts at illegal annexation, the United States, along with allies and partners, are announcing new sanctions today.

"These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities—inside and outside of Russia—that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukraine's territory. We will rally the international community to condemn these moves and hold Russia accountable.

We will continue to supply Ukraine with the equipment it needs for self-defense, despite Russia's brazen attempts to redraw its neighbor's borders. And I look forward to Congress signing a law that will provide an additional $12 billion to support Ukraine," Joe Biden said.

He called on all members of the international community to reject Russia's illegal annexation attempts and to support the people of Ukraine as long as necessary.