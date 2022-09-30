Enemy attacks were repulsed in areas of Mayorsk, Zaytseve, Odradivka and Bakhmutske settlements, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 09/30/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 219 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the temporarily captured territories, as well as disrupting the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance, strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

The enemy launched 3 missile and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. In the morning of September 30, the Russian occupiers committed another act of terrorism, launched a rocket attack on a convoy of civilian vehicles moving for humanitarian purposes through the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The strikes were made by S-300 air defense missiles. According to preliminary information, at least 25 people died, and many more were injured.

In addition, the enemy continues to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack UAVs to destroy the civil infrastructure of cities. More than 25 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Kostiantynivka, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Huliaipole, Ridkodub, Bilohorivka, Novoandriivka, Blahodativka and Myroliubivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In other directions, the enemy continues shelling populated areas with tanks and artillery of various types:

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Strelecha, Zelene, Neskuchne, Pristina and Kupiansk;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Blakytni Ozera settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction – Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Tonenka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivsky direction - in the areas of Novoukrainka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Neskuchne and Shevchenko settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensives in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Fire damage was caused in the areas of Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Novopil, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske settlements.

Areas of more than thirty settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the South Bug direction. Among them are Novohrihorivka, Partyzanske, Kyselivka, Blahodativka, Kalynivka, Visokopillia, Arkhanhelske, Osokorivka and Bila Krynytsia.

Partial mobilization is underway in the Russian Federation. In the Khabarovsk Krai, officials responsible for the selection and preparation of mobilization resources have established new corruption "tariffs". Thus, a postponement of mobilization costs 100 thousand rubles, which is an almost unattainable amount for the majority of the local population.

The occupation command is trying to implement forced mobilization measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Cases of detention of local men of draft age have become more frequent in Kherson. After a superficial determination of suitability for military service, they are sent to equip units that are planned to be used in the area of ​​hostilities. In Berdiansk, employees of some enterprises that remained working in the occupied territory were forcibly demobilized. In addition, reinforced units of the Russian Guard arrived in the city in order to suppress the possible resistance of the local population.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mayorsk, Zaytseve, Odradivka and Bakhmutske settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes. It was confirmed that one stronghold, three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as five enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down one UAV.

Missile troops and artillery hit six command posts, thirteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two warehouses with ammunition, one anti-aircraft missile complex and four means of enemy missile troops and artillery.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.