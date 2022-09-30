Russia has buried hope for return of peace through diplomatic means, - Nauseda

The decision of the Russian Federation to "join" the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine is illegal and null and void. Putin’s regime crossed another red line.

Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today, Russia once again grossly violated international law and buried the hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Today, Putin's increasingly desperate regime crossed another red line. The announced decision to annex the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine is illegal and null and void," the politician said.

He emphasized that sooner or later Russia will have to pay.

"She will have to answer for Bucha, Irpin and Izium. For the shooting of civilians in Kramatorsk who fled, and for the recent bloody attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia. And also for nuclear and energy blackmail. Ukraine will never forget these crimes. And we, Lithuanians, too," Nauseda noted.

Addressing the Lithuanian people, he emphasized that the fate of Lithuania is being decided in Ukraine today.

"The fate of the whole of Europe is being decided in Ukraine. If we do not stop the aggressor now, we risk losing everything we have created over three decades of daily hard work. That is why Lithuania will never and under no circumstances recognize fictitious "referendums" in the occupied regions and their results. Just as it does not recognize the earlier annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. And the whole civilized world will do the same," the president added.

Nauseda emphasized that Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk are Ukraine.

"We will continue to provide economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine until its final victory. We will continue to insist on the strongest possible international sanctions against Russia. This is the least we can do. In this dark hour that always comes before the dawn, we firmly know that Ukraine's struggle for freedom is our struggle, and we will win," he said.

It will be recalled that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied territories.

On September 28, the puppets of the Kremlin announced the results of pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation. Presumably, they speak in favor of the regions joining the Russian Federation.

Against the background of the Russian Federation's statements about the recognition of the results of pseudo-referendums and the annexation of partially occupied regions, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

Before the signing of the "accession agreements" on September 30, Putin made an address. He said that the Russian Federation is in the annexed territories of Ukraine "forever".

Even during Putin's speech, criticism from Western countries began to appear and statements that the illegal annexation will not be recognized and will not change anything.

After the meeting of the National Security Council, Ukraine's application to join NATO in an accelerated manner was signed.