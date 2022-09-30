Stoltenberg on NATO membership application: We support Ukraine’s right to choose its own path

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine has the right to choose which security agreements it wants to be a part of.

The Secretary General of the Alliance said this while commenting on Ukraine's announced submission of an application to join NATO in an accelerated manner, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Every democracy in Europe has the right to apply for NATO membership, and NATO allies respect that right. And we have said time and time again that NATO's door remains open, and we have demonstrated this in recent years," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General reminded that the NATO allies at the summit in Madrid also very clearly stated that they support Ukraine's right to choose its own path to decide which security agreements it wants to be a part of.

"The decision on membership must, of course, be taken by all 30 allies, and we take these decisions by consensus," Stoltenberg emphasized.

According to the Secretary General, the focus and efforts of NATO allies now is to provide immediate support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against a brutal Russian invasion.