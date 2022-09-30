Russia is violating UN Charter and resorting to dangerous escalation, - Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russia’s attempts to annex the captured territories of Ukraine and stated that the Kremlin is resorting to a dangerous escalation that will dramatically affect the whole world.

This is stated in the official statement of the UN Secretary-General published on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The UN Charter is clear. Any annexation of a state's territory by another state through the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law," the Secretary-General emphasized.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation, as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, bears a special responsibility for compliance with the UN Charter.

"Any decision on the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine will have no legal significance and deserves condemnation. This cannot be reconciled with the international legal framework," Guterres emphasized.

He emphasized that Russia is now opposing everything that the international community advocates.

"It disregards the goals and principles of the UN. This is a dangerous escalation. This cannot have a place in today's world. This should not be accepted," the Secretary-General emphasized.

He noted that the position of the UN remains unequivocal: "We are fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders by the relevant UN resolutions."

In addition, Guterres emphasized that the so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were held during an active armed conflict and outside the legal and constitutional field of Ukraine. "This cannot be called a real manifestation of the will of the people," he emphasized.

The UN Secretary-General also emphasized that any decision by the Russian Federation to further advance its position increases threats to the prospects of peace.

"This will continue to have a dramatic impact on the global economy, especially on developing countries, and hinder our ability to deliver vital aid throughout Ukraine and beyond," Guterres said.

He declared that it was time to step back from the brink.

"Now more than ever, we must work together to end this destructive and senseless war and uphold the UN Charter and international law," concluded the Secretary-General of the United Nations.