ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14755 visitors online
News World Aid to Ukraine
4 021 20
US Congress (239) aid (1476) USA (3672)

Both houses of US Congress passed $12 billion bill for Ukraine

News Censor.NET World

доллар,долар

The US House of Representatives - following the Senate - passed a bill on short-term government funding to avoid a "shutdown" of the US government, which includes more than $12 billion in security and economic aid to Ukraine.

Voting took place on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

230 congressmen spoke in support of the document, 201 legislators spoke against it.

Read more: Pentagon will create new command to help Ukraine, - media

The draft law wasn't supported mainly by representatives of the Republican Party, whose claims were based on insufficient funding for US border security, restoration of supply chains, and the fight against inflation.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 