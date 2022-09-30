4 021 20
Both houses of US Congress passed $12 billion bill for Ukraine
The US House of Representatives - following the Senate - passed a bill on short-term government funding to avoid a "shutdown" of the US government, which includes more than $12 billion in security and economic aid to Ukraine.
Voting took place on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
230 congressmen spoke in support of the document, 201 legislators spoke against it.
The draft law wasn't supported mainly by representatives of the Republican Party, whose claims were based on insufficient funding for US border security, restoration of supply chains, and the fight against inflation.
