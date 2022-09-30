Danilov on threat from Belarus: We will destroy everything that poses danger to us

The AFU must destroy weapons that threaten Ukraine, regardless of where they are.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedyni Novyny", answering a question about the possibility of a military strike by Belarus, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Everything that will cause us danger, it will all be destroyed. By what forces and means is the question of our Armed Forces, it is the question of our special forces, our boys and girls, who understand in what way they can use certain means lesions in certain areas. Believe me, if there are any means of defeating our country, we must destroy them. This is our task, wherever they are," Danilov emphasized.

