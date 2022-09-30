Ukraine’s accession to NATO should be decided at another time. Now best way is to support Ukraine, - White House

The White House believes that the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance should be resolved "at another time", and at the moment it is more urgent to provide it with support to fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to the US president, at a briefing on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"For decades, the US has clearly stated that it supports NATO's open door policy. Any decision on NATO membership is made between the 30 members of the Alliance and the countries that seek to join it. Now, in our opinion, the best way to support Ukraine is practical support of Ukraine "on the ground", and the process in Brussels should be dealt with at another time," he said.

