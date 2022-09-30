US plans to announce new package of military aid to Ukraine next week, - Sullivan

The US government plans to announce "another allocation of immediate military aid" to Ukraine next week.

This was reported by Jake Sullivan, the adviser to the US president on national security, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Earlier this week, we announced a significant new aid package of more than $1 billion for Ukraine, which includes 18 HIMARS, as part of our long-term efforts to strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces for years to come. And we expect to announce another immediate allocation next week military aid," Sullivan said at a briefing.

