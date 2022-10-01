There is no reason to expect nuclear attack on territory of Ukraine in near future, - Budanov

The head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that there is currently no reason to believe that Russia will launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine.

The head of the Defence Intelligence stated this on the air of the national news marathon, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"As of now, there is no reason to believe that a nuclear strike could be launched on the territory of Ukraine in the near future," Budanov said.

He also emphasized that one should not be afraid of mobilization in Russia either, because in fact "this is a gift" for Ukraine, because "it will only speed up the process that cannot be stopped, it is his (Russian president Vladimir Putin - ed.) agony."

Read more: End of war can be expected in spring of 2023, - Budanov