Putin hastened to announce annexation of four regions of Ukraine, leaving territories without administration, - ISW

Russian President Volodymyr Putin hastened the annexation of four regions of Ukraine before making even elementary administrative decisions about borders and governance.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian officials have not established clear policies or conditions for good governance.

Organizing the administration of these four forcibly annexed regions would be a bureaucratically difficult task for any state after Russian forces systematically killed, arrested, or expelled Ukrainian officials who previously ran the regional administrations.

But the bureaucratic incompetence demonstrated by the Kremlin during the partial mobilization suggests that Russian bureaucrats will also struggle to establish governance structures over a resisting and unwilling population in the war zone, analysts say.

According to experts, Russian officials may re-mobilize last year's conscripts when their terms expire on October 1.

Putin announced that Russia's normal fall conscription cycle will begin on November 1, a month late, likely because the partial mobilization is a heavy burden on the bureaucracy of Russia's military commissariats, which normally oversee the semiannual conscription cycle.

Neither Putin's decree nor subsequent official statements clarified whether Ukrainian civilians of draft age in the recently annexed occupied territories of Ukraine would be subject to conscription.

Putin invited some Russian bloggers and military correspondents, who have previously criticized the Russian Ministry of Defense for a lack of transparency about the state of affairs of the Russian army in Ukraine, to attend his speech about the annexation in Moscow.

