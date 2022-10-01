399 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 783 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 1, 2022, more than 1,182 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 399 children died and more than 783 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 402, Kharkiv - 232, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 75, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 50, Dnipropetrovsk - 29.

"On September 30, two children aged 10 and 14 years old were killed, another 3-year-old child was wounded, as a result of rocket fire by the enemy on a convoy of humanitarian vehicles in the city of Zaporizhzhia. On September 30, a 17-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Mykolaiv.

On the night of October 1, as a result of shelling in Mykolaiv, a 3-month-old baby was injured," the message reads.

2,562 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 295 were completely destroyed.