During day, Air Force destroyed enemy Ka-52 helicopter and three UAVs
Within a day, Ukrainian defenders found a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and three drones.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Over a day, on September 30, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and three operational-tactical drones (presumably Orlan-10)," the report says.
