Number of injured in attack by Russian Federation on column in Zaporizhzhia increased to 118

The number of people injured due to a Russian rocket attack on a civilian convoy near Zaporizhzhia increased to 118. 30 people died.

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the point of departure of civilian vehicles from Zaporizhzhia to the temporarily occupied territories. 118 people were injured, 30 of them died," Fedorov said.

According to him, two children are among the victims. A Melitopol volunteer who evacuated hundreds of people from the occupation also died. Another volunteer is in a serious condition in the hospital.

