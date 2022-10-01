Ukraine’s new sanctions apply to more than 3,600 Russian individuals and legal entities, including Putin’s relatives, - Ministry of Economy

On September 30, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to introduce new packages of sanctions against more than 3,600 individuals and legal entities.

As specified by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Ministry of Economy, the list includes:

- children and relatives of Vladimir Putin and his close circle;

- representatives of regional elites and authorities of the Russian Federation;

- oligarchs and their close circle;

- artists and propagandists, including citizens of Ukraine;

- collaborators who went over to the side of the enemy;

- senior officials of state corporations;

- representatives of the top management of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

- representatives of the so-called "governments of the LPR/DPR, the occupying "authorities" of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the leaders of illegal armed formations operating in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Sanctions were also adopted against foreign citizens - the so-called "international observers" who participated in "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Sanctions have also been introduced against key system-forming companies, banks, enterprises in the defense industry, mining, energy, communication, logistics and other spheres.

It will be recalled that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied territories.

On September 28, the puppets of the Kremlin announced the results of pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation. Presumably, they speak in favor of the regions joining the Russian Federation.

Against the background of the Russian Federation's statements about the recognition of the results of pseudo-referendums and the annexation of partially occupied regions, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

Before the signing of the "accession agreements" on September 30, Putin made an address. He said that the Russian Federation is in the annexed territories of Ukraine "forever".

Even during Putin's speech, criticism from Western countries began to appear and statements that the illegal annexation will not be recognized and will not change anything.

After the meeting of the National Security Council, Ukraine's application to join NATO in an accelerated manner was signed.