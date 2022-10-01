IAEA requests explanation from Russian Federation regarding detention of Murashov, general director of ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has appealed to the Russian authorities to provide clarification in connection with reports of the detention of the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Reuters agency.

"We have contacted the Russian authorities and are asking for clarification," the IAEA representative said in response to a request on Saturday.

It will be recalled that Energoatom reported that the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov was detained by a Russian patrol on the road from the plant to Enerhodar. The occupiers stopped the car, forcibly detained him and took him blindfolded to an unknown direction.

Watch more: Paratroopers of Ukrainian Armed Forces unfurled flag of Ukraine in Lyman. VIDEO