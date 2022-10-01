Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that Russia release Murashov, kidnapped General Director of ZNPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the illegal detention by the Russian occupiers of the General Director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Ihor Murashov.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the published statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"This crime is another manifestation of state terrorism on the part of Russia and a gross violation of international law. Russia should immediately dismiss the General Director of the ZNPP. We call on the international community, in particular the UN, the IAEA and the Group of Seven, to also take decisive measures to this end.

Once again, we emphasize the urgency of maximum mobilization of the efforts of the international community in order to ensure the demilitarization and deoccupation of the ZNPP, and its return to the control of Ukraine as the only way to eliminate the current threats in the field of nuclear security," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects increased pressure on the aggressor state in order to stop shelling by the Russian occupiers of the ZNPP and other civilian nuclear facilities on the territory of Ukraine, and to prevent pressure and repression against ZNPP personnel and their families.

