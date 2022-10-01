Nuclear attack by Russia would be war crime - Ministry of Defense of Moldova

On October 1, the Minister of Defense of Moldova, Anatoly Nosatiy, stated that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia would be a war crime.

He said this at a press conference together with German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Censor.NET reports with reference to Newsmaker.

"As for the possible use of nuclear weapons of mass destruction, this was a war crime. In my opinion, such threats testify to the desperate situation of the Russian authorities in this war," Nosatiy said.

Lambrecht supported her Moldovan colleague, stressing that the mobilization announced in Russia also indicates that the Russian plan to quickly conquer Ukraine has failed.

Read more: US Lend-Lease Law for Ukraine has entered into force

"All this shows Russia's military weakness. We are closely monitoring the situation after Putin's nuclear threats, but they will not force us not to act. It is important to be very careful, react quickly and not lead to a new escalation of the conflict," she added.