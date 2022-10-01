France may supply Ukraine with up to 12 CAESAR self-propelled guns, - Le Monde

France can supply Ukraine with another 6 to 12 CAESAR self-propelled artillery units, which it previously planned to supply to Denmark.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Monde.

First of all, it was assumed that these self-propelled guns were to be received by Denmark, however, according to the publication, representatives of the authorities of three countries - France, Ukraine, and Denmark - reached an agreement in principle regarding their delivery to Kyiv.

The French Ministry of Defense and the Elysée Palace refused to officially comment on this information.

Paris has already delivered 18 CAESAR self-propelled guns to Kyiv, which are manufactured by the French arms manufacturer Nexter.

