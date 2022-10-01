During October 1, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 5 settlements. Our aviation destroyed 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes of enemy, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 1.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The two hundred and twentieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, to hold the captured territories, as well as to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy launched 3 missiles and 5 air strikes, carried out more than 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In addition, the enemy used UAVs to launch strikes on infrastructure facilities.

More than 11 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. These are, in particular, Bakhmut, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Illinka, Nikopol, Blahodativka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv, and Odesa.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of the settlement of Fotovyzh, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, and Budarka settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Blakytni Ozera, Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Zakitne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, and Spirne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Opytne, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Yuriivka, Mayorsk, and New York;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - in the areas of Novoukrainka, Paraskoviivka, Prechistivka, Pavlivka, and Neskuchne settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Fire damage was inflicted by the enemy in the areas of sixteen settlements. Among them are Orihiv, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia, and Matviivka.

Areas of more than twenty-five settlements near the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the South Buh direction.

Russian occupation forces continue to suffer losses in manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Only as a result of fire damage to an enemy object in the Zoloty district of the Luhansk region, the enemy lost about sixty people killed and wounded, as well as four units of military equipment.

The Russian military leadership carefully tries to hide the loss of personnel in this war.

At the same time, the political leadership of the Russian Federation continues to search for ways to replenish losses in manpower. In particular, due to the legalization of the participation of prisoners in the war. According to available information, a draft law on changes in the criminal code of the Russian Federation, which provides for the serving of punishment in the area of hostilities, has been submitted to the State Duma of Russia.

In the temporarily captured territory of Ukraine, the Russian occupation authorities, grossly violating the rules of warfare and human rights, intensified measures for the forced mobilization of the male population of the conscription age to replenish the losses of Russian military units. For the timely implementation of mobilization measures and suppression of the resistance of the local population, additional units of the Russian Guard arrived in the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol.

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, and Pervomaiske settlements.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 21 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that the enemy's stronghold, 17 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one UAV.

Rocket forces and artillery hit 4 command posts, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Also, 2 warehouses with ammunition fell into the affected area."

