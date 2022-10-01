As result of fire attack of AFU, Russian occupiers lost about 60 people and 4 pieces of equipment near Zolote, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that as a result of the fire attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zolote, the Russian occupiers lost more than 60 people killed and wounded, as well as 4 pieces of equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "Russian occupying forces continue to suffer losses in manpower, weapons, and military equipment. Only as a result of fire damage to an enemy object in the area of Zolote, the Luhansk region, the enemy lost about sixty people killed and wounded, as well as four units of military equipment.

The Russian military leadership is carefully trying to hide the loss of personnel in this war."

