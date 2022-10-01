Almost all Russian troops deployed in Lyman have been successfully redeployed to either body bags or Ukrainian captivity - Ministry of Defense
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine commented on the situation in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on the official Twitter of the Ministry of Defense.
The message noted: "Thanks to Russia's 'Ministry of Defense' for their successful cooperation in organizing the Izium 2.0 exercise. Almost all of the Russian troops stationed in Lyman were successfully redeployed either to body bags or Ukrainian captivity. We have one question for you: do you want a repeat?"
