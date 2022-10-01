Settlement of Lyman was liberated and taken under control, - soldiers of 81st SMBr and battalion named after Kulchytsky recorded video from city center. VIDEO

On the evening of October 1, Ukrainian soldiers recorded a video from the center of the city of Lyman, liberated from the Rashists.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Telegram channel "Оperative AFU".

Soldiers of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade and the Kulchytskyi Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine stand near the administrative center of the city of Lyman.

