AFU repelled attacks in areas of Kozacha Lopan, Vyiimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Pervomaiske settlements, - General Staff

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Vyiimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, and Pervomaiske settlements.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the two hundred and twenty-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to occupy the Donetsk region, hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Attacks civilian infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of war. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 75 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the enemy uses Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs to attack infrastructure facilities.

Last day, more than 30 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. Among them are Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Vodiane, Trudove, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Orihiv, Zaliznychne, Illinka, Nikopol, Blahodativka, Mykolaiv, Ochakiv and Odesa.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy continued shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Fotovyzh, and Budka of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Vovchansk and Hatishche settlements of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Yuriivka and Novoselivka;

in the Avdiivka region - Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Vodiane.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of Novoukrainka, Paraskoviivka, Prechistivka, Pavlivka, Neskuchne, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Poltavka, Novopil, and Vremivka.

In the South Buh direction, the areas of twenty-eight settlements, which are not far from the contact line, were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery.

The enemy continues to suffer losses on Ukrainian soil as a result of the effective actions of the Defense Forces. It has been confirmed that the ammunition warehouse was destroyed after a fire attack on September 30 in the area of Chernihivka settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region and about 50 people were injured.

Measures of the partial mobilization announced by the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation are ongoing. Since September 30 of this year, enemy military units based on the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea have been put on "full" combat readiness, measures are being taken to disperse units. It is known about the formation of a motorized rifle division on the territory of the peninsula at the expense of the demobilized male population of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, and the Republic of Adygea.

The arrival of about two thousand demobilized persons to the point of permanent deployment of the 810th separate brigade of marines based in the city of Sevastopol was noted.

In the city of Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Territory, about 5,000 people arrived for mobilization to the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District. It is known that about 3,000 are stationed at the point of permanent deployment of the unit, the rest - in a tent town at the Nikolo-Olexandrivsky training ground. Combat training classes began with the specified personnel.

In support of the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 29 strikes during the past 24 hours. The defeat of the enemy's stronghold, 22 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 2 UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery struck 8 command posts, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment during the day. In addition, 3 warehouses with ammunition and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes fell into the affected area.