Kamikaze drone, "Uragan", "Hrad" and heavy artillery: occupiers attacked Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region all night, - Reznychenko

The enemy attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih all night long.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kamikaze drone, "Uragan", "Hrad" and heavy artillery... With these weapons, the enemy attacked two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih - throughout the night.

The Nikopol district covered fire from "Uragan", "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

In Nikopol, private houses, farm buildings, and power lines were damaged.

In Chervonogrihorivka, the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Everything passed without casualties or injuries," the report says.

In addition, an enemy kamikaze drone arrived in Kryvy Rih after midnight. It hit the building of the local lyceum in the middle of the city. Destroyed two floors. There was a fire. Firefighters have already subdued it.

No one was hurt.

It is noted that in other areas the night is full of sirens, but without attacks, and for the moment it is calm.

See more: Russian troops hit two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 30 Russian shells hit Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS