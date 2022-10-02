ENG
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 60,110 people, 264 planes, 227 helicopters, 2,377 tanks, 1,405 artillery systems, 4,975 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 2, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 60,110 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 02/10 are approximate:

  • personnel - about 60,110 (+500) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2377 (+23) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4975 (+26) units,
  • artillery systems - 1405 (+8) units,
  • MLRS - 337 (+1) units,
  • air defense equipment - 176 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 264 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 227 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1015 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 246 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3796 (+10) units,
  • special equipment - 131 (+0).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 60 invaders, 16 tanks and other enemy equipment, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions. The data is being verified," the General Staff said.

