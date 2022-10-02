Сonsequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv and region: two people were killed, 7 were wounded, - Kim

Russian troops hit Mykolaiv and the region with rockets that night. There are hits on civilian objects.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitaly Kim.

"Mykolaiv was hit by rockets from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. In particular, hits were recorded near two four-story buildings. As a result, the houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them. Hits were also recorded near the territory of the hospital. A total of seven people were injured as a result of the fire. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim wrote.

In addition, the enemy shelled the village of Shevchenko. As a result of the shelling, two people died, and a residential building was partially destroyed.

