We are waiting for beginning of large-scale process of deoccupation of Luhansk region, - Haidai

The occupiers are "winding down" work in the occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The Ukrainian flag is standing in Lyman - therefore, in the near future, we are waiting for the start of a large-scale process of de-occupation of the Luhansk region. The occupiers have also begun to prepare for the inevitable - the Russians have "curtailed" all their "boisterous" petty activities, are taking away documentation, looting, and thinking of ways to escape. Collaborators are already in scarecrows," he said.

