Presidents of nine NATO countries call for "significant increase in military aid to Ukraine"

The presidents of nine Central and Eastern European countries call on all NATO members to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement.

The statement was signed by Presidents Miloš Zeman (Czech Republic), Alar Karis (Estonia), Egils Levits (Latvia), Gitanas Nausėda (Lithuania), Stevo Pendarovskii (North Macedonia), Milo Dukanović (Montenegro), Andrzej Duda (Poland), Klaus Johannis ( Romania), Zuzana Chaputova (Slovakia).

The leaders emphasized that they do not and will never recognize Russia's attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory.

"We support Ukraine in its defense against the invasion of Russia, demand that Russia immediately withdraw from all occupied territories, and call on all members of the Alliance to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine. All those who commit crimes of aggression must be brought to justice," the message reads.

Read more: Kuleba discussed with Stoltenberg Ukraine’s application for NATO membership