Yesterday, Russians killed 8 civilians in Ukraine, another 21 people were injured, - PO

Most of the dead were in the Kharkiv region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"During the past day, October 1, in the Donetsk region - three dead, nine wounded; in Zaporizhzhia - one dead, four wounded; in Mykolayiv - seven wounded; in Kharkiv - four dead, one wounded," the message reads.

