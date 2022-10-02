To date, 24 exchanges have already been carried out, 808 people have been returned from Russian captivity, - Maliar

As of October 2, Ukraine had 24 exchanges with Russia. 808 people were returned from Russian captivity.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar told about this on her Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

She also reminded that at the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"It is very important that people who are looking for their relatives and friends today, firstly, have clear information and know where to turn, and secondly, that society knows what is happening to the released prisoners," she said.

Maliar also emphasized that Ukraine complies with all norms of the Geneva Conventions regarding the treatment of prisoners of war.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on the basis of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine works at the address - 37 Spaska Street, Kyiv.

Consultation line: +38 (095) 412 74 24, Monday-Friday 10:00 - 16:00.

Appointment: +38 (044) 425 12 09, Monday-Friday 09:00 - 17:00.

Relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons are received there, where people can get legal or psychological help and just information.