Training ground in Germany, where Ukrainian military is trained, was monitored by drones, probably Russian

Drones were spotted over the training ground of the Bundeswehr, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net, Business Insider writes about it.

According to the publication, unknown persons tried to spy on the base in Wildflekken with the help of drones on the night from September 30 to October 1. The Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany has already confirmed that such an incident really took place.

This was reported to the police, who started an investigation.

Sources told Business Insider that there were about a dozen drones in total near the test site. The surveillance was probably organized by the Russian side, but they are not officially speaking about it.

Right now, at the Bundeswehr training ground in Wildflecken, Ukrainian soldiers are learning how to use Dingo armored vehicles.

Read more: Germany welcomes Ukraine’s application to join NATO, - Ministry of Defense of Germany