Grossi assured that IAEA is making every effort to free kidnapped ZNPP director Murashov, - Kuleba

The International Atomic Energy Agency is making every effort to free Igor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, who was kidnapped by the occupiers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

According to Kuleba, he had a conversation with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and "informed that Ukraine is ready to facilitate the rotation of IAEA experts at the ZNPP."

Kuleba "stressed that Russia should withdraw troops and military equipment from the station."

In his turn, Grossi assured that "the IAEA is making every effort to free the director of ZNPP kidnapped by Russia."

