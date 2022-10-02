Denmark, Norway and Germany will finance production of self-propelled guns for Ukraine

The countries jointly decided to make a financial contribution for the Slovak production and transfer to Ukraine of self-propelled artillery installations "Zuzana 2".

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

The countries will donate about 92 million euros for the production of self-propelled guns for Ukraine. Of these, Denmark contributes about 30.9 million euros.

"With this donation, Denmark is once again helping to provide important equipment to Ukraine. The war in Ukraine, unfortunately, will be protracted. Therefore, it is very important that we also support the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom in the long term," said Danish Defense Minister Morten Bjodskov.

In addition, on Friday, the Danish government received the support of the parliament for an additional package of donations to Ukraine in the amount of 148 million euros. These funds will help ensure the supply of equipment and weapons for Ukraine.

"Many countries have already contributed large sums, and Denmark's total donation for arms and military needs now stands at almost DKK 3.8 billion. But more long-term and permanent contributions are needed. It is therefore important that today we can present our joint agreement to finance a large number of self-propelled guns "Zuzana-2", - said Byodskov.

