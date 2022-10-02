Russians transfer first mobilized people to South of Ukraine - People’s Deputy of "Voice", soldier Kostenko

The Armed Forces of Ukraine observe the transfer of the first mobilized to the South of Ukraine.

This was reported by the people's deputy of the "Voice", which repels the aggressor in the South, Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"An additional resource of the enemy is always bad for the battlefield. Because it is always people in tanks, with machine guns and other military equipment. Therefore, no matter what quality they are, in any case they will shoot at us," he explained.

Also, Kostenko added, the first mobilized Russians have already been killed in this direction.

"However, I cannot disagree with the fact that everything really depends on the quality of Russia's mobilization resource. We understand that the first mobilized from the Russian Federation are already in the South of Ukraine. And the first killed are also there. Nothing changes for us. Our artillery will hit harder by the occupiers, no matter how many there are," the parliamentarian concluded.

